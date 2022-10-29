Naomi Campbell Embodies Elegance in Dramatic Velvet Gown & Glitzy Diamonds at the Emerge Gala Dinner

Naomi Campbell hosted the Emerge Gala Dinner and Live Charity Auction in Doha, Qatar. The event, which was held yesterday, had the supermodel going all-out in a voluminous dress.

Campbell was clad in a wine-colored gown from Maison Valentino’s fall 2022 collection. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bell sleeves that transitioned into a trailing cape. The body of the garment was made of velvet and was comprised of a sweetheart neckline bodice with a drop waist skirt.

Naomi Campbell attends the Emerge Gala Dinner and Live Charity Auction at the QF Ceremonial Court on October 28, 2022 at Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for EME

Campbell accessorized with an impressive diamond necklace, coordinating the piece alongside matching rings and bracelets. As for her hair, she kept it parted and styled straight down her back.

Although they are slightly hard to see over the hem of her dress, Campbell wore dark shoes with prominent elongated toes to complete her outfit.

(L to R) Thayna Soares Sineiro, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell attend the EMERGE GALA Dinner and Live Charity Auction at the QF Ceremonial Court on October 28, 2022 at Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for EME

When it comes down to footwear, Campbell’s shoe style ranges from sleek sky-high styles to practical digs. You’ll most likely find the legendary supermodel wearing flats or platform sandals — or even a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps for dressier occasions. Known for her impeccable style, Campbell’s shoes often complement her garments in a matching or neutral tone. Campbell is exemplary of timeless style and a wealth of fashion knowledge, making her a perfect candidate to spearhead a gala of this nature.

The Emerge Gala Dinner and Live Charity Auction hosted by International supermodel and philanthropist Naomi Campbell in partnership with Sotheby’s is held to recognize and reward young creative and business talents from emerging regions, with a focus on Africa, The Diaspora and developing communities around the world.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s top fashion moments through the years.