Naomi Campbell Shines in Silver Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps at Variety Club Showbusiness Awards 2022

Naomi Campbell gleamed as she arrived for the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Nov. 21 in London. The model was awarded with the Silver Heart Award for Outstanding Contribution to Fashion for her ability to bring positive change and inclusion to the industry.

Matching her award, the supermodel wore a satin silver jumpsuit underneath a matching blazer. The entire set featured a color block design with a mixture of satin and wool textures. To accessorize, Campbell opted for silver-toned jewelry with a sparkling diamond necklace and a pair of diamond studs to match.

Naomi Campbell attends the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards 2022 at Hilton Park Lane on Nov. 21, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Campbell kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style that featured two small dutch braids decorating the top of her head with a gold-toned clip. Her makeup featured a sparkling smokey eye look and glossy lips.

As for her footwear, the “Empire” actress completed the look with a pair of black leather pumps. The sleek heels featured a pointed toe. The back of the shoes was hidden but she seemed to be sporting a stiletto heel.

Naomi Campbell attends the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards 2022 at Hilton Park Lane on Nov. 21, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

If she’s not walking the runway, Campbell usually gravitates towards sophisticated styles like sleek blazers or maxi dresses. She usually tends to pair the pieces with sleek stiletto heels or neutral peep-toe mules. If she’s attending a red carpet event, the model loves to show her glamorous side with dramatic velvet gowns and glitzy diamonds. Throughout the years, she’s been seen wearing footwear from a variety of brands from affordable brands like Nike and Adidas to designer labels like Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin.

