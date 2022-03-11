Naomi Campbell Unleashes the Dragon in Valentino’s Sheer Graphic Dress and Crystal-Embellished Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Naomi Campbell has a knack for vibrant colors.

The supermodel was spotted yesterday in London wearing a chic look suitable for the fashion powerhouse.

Campbell wore a sheer black ankle-length dress by Valentino that featured an eye-catching golden dragon print. The garment had long flowy sheer sleeves that added an extra edgy touch. The original version of the iconic dress debuted in 1969 as part of the fashion house’s haute couture collection.

Naomi Campbell out and about in London while wearing black pumps on March 10, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For accessories, she went with a series of nature-inspired bracelets, beaded bracelets and a red rectangular handbag that had gold hardware and a shiny gold stud and chain-link carrying strap.

Campbell elevated her ensemble with black pointed-toe pumps featuring crystallized ankle straps for maximum security. The shoes had a heel height of approximately 3 inches and had sleek satin uppers.

A closer look at Naomi Campbell’s black pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Campbell has an uber-chic and modern sartorial taste that she wears during live appearances and in streetwear photos alike. For example, recently, she wore a hybrid shirtdress paired with white metallic-tipped booties for a streamlined appearance while attending the Louis Vuitton Fall ‘22 collection runway. Also, we’ve spotted her wearing a zebra bikini coordinated with a blue sarong that showcased her affinity for prints and colors.

Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. Campbell has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace, Givenchy and Calvin Klein. She has walked in runway shows for brands like Alaïa, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs.

