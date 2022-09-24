Naomi Campbell Goes Incognito in a Trench Coat Dress and Hidden Heels at Salvatore Ferragamo’s Milan Show

Naomi Campbell sat front row today at the Salvatore Ferragamo spring 2023 show for Milan Fashion Week. The supermodel sat amongst a star-studded front row and was privy to a spectacular presentation boasting a whopping 65 different looks in an array of colors and styles.

To watch the show, Campbell wore a long tan and textured suede trench coat dress with long sleeves brought inwards along the waistline thanks to a simple tie.

The Hugo Boss campaign star wore a flowing dress in white underneath, the collar of the layered garment peeking out from under the impressive outerwear’s hemline and collar. Campbell got shady with large black rectangular sunglasses and accessorized with simple silver rings and a dainty gold chain necklace attached to a red heart pendant.

Edward Enninful (L), Naomi Campbell (C) are seen on the front row of the Salvatore Ferragamo Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Campbell carried a large black patent leather bag and adorned her feet in pointed black pumps fitted with stiletto style heels that, quite literally, elevated the model’s ensemble to new heights.

When it comes to footwear, Campbell’s shoe style ranges from sleek sky-high styles to a heavy reliance on practical digs. You’ll most likely find the supermodel wearing comfortable flat or platform sandals — or even a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps for dressier occasions. Known for her impeccable style, Campbell’s shoes often complement her garments in a matching or neutral tone.

Naomi Campbell was seen on the front row of the Salvatore Ferragamo Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Salvatore Ferragamo collection, spearheaded by the young and highly creative Maximilian Davis, was unlike anything the brand has shown before. Sleek, sexy and innovative, the presentation saw a legion of models bounding down a blood-red runway in vivid hues set on supple fabrics and imaginative prints. Models carried mini leather clutches and angular shoulder bags paired with slip-on roomy slides and wispy see-through gowns and chunky oversized knits.

