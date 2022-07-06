Naomi Campbell Upgrades Practical Trench Coat With Structured Collar & Ice Pick Heels for Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Couture Show

Naomi Campbell showcased her legendary catwalk at Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show held at founder Cristobal Balenciaga’s salon in Paris today. The supermodel was joined on the runway by Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid.

Campbell made a stylish strut into the building with Chief Executive Officer of Balenciaga Cédric Charbit. The “Empire” actress was effortlessly chic in a neutral tailored trench coat. The standout feature of the double breasted silhouette came from the wide collar on the right side and dramatic flat lapel on the left. The staple outerwear also had a belted waist and buttons on the bodice.

Naomi Campbell and Cedric Charbit at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fashion Show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Naomi Campbell attends the Balenciaga Fall 2022 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

To take things up a notch, Campbell blocked out the sun with shiny cat eye shades, layered necklaces and carried her must-have items in a small purple top handle bag. Her signature straight tresses were styled half up, half down while a few strands from her bangs framed her face. Completing Campbell’s look was a black silhouette that featured a curved stiletto heel and round toe.

A closer look at Naomi Campbell’s boots at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: MCFR / SplashNews.com

Naomi Campbell at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fashion Show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: MCFR / SplashNews.com

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

