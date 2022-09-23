Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season.

Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway of the Tod’s Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week CREDIT: Getty Images

Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag.

Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway of the Tod’s Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week CREDIT: Getty Images

This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan Fashion Week. The supermodel also walked the runway for the Boss show alongside her fellow A-list models Ashley Graham and Jourdan Dunn. Campbell also appeared in Boss’s fall/winter 2022 campaign unveiled last month.

Over the summer, Campbell also got to celebrate receiving her honorary doctorate from the University for the Creative Arts in London for her decades of work in the fashion industry. Her pal Sean “Diddy” Combs joined her for a celebration at the Twenty Two in London to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Milan Fashion Week runs this season from Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Monday, Sept. 26. Designers and brands on the schedule for this season include Diesel, Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Moschino, Prada, Versace, Dsquared2, Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, and Giorgio Armani.

PHOTOS: Naomi Campbell’s Best Runway Moments and Most Iconic Style Through the Years