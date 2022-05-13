Naomi Campbell Puts Street Style Edge on Classic Suiting In Wide-Leg Trousers & Slingback Pumps at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

You can always count on Naomi Campbell to serve a look. The legendary model was sharply suited as she arrived at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gala Benefit at Annabel’s in London on Thursday.

Campbell put a modern twist on a monochromatic moment. For the occasion, the “Empire” alum wore a double breasted blazer jacket. The formal outwear included wide lapels, a cinched waisted and slits near the hem. She paired the overcoat with loose-fitting wide-leg pants.

Naomi Campbell arrives at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gala Benefit at Annabel’s in London on May 12, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Naomi Campbell attends Elton John’s AIIDS Foundation Gala Benefit at Annabel’s in London on May 12, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA To add a touch of glam to her look, Campbell accessorized with oversized square frames and layered gold chains. She touted her essentials in a small leather handbag and sealed the deal with her signature neutral makeup.

Naomi Campbell arrives at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gala Benefit at Annabel’s in London on May 12, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Campbell continued with a classy vibe by pulling it all together with a pair of black slingback pumps. The sleek silhouette had a satin pointed-toe, suede uppers and a tiny curved heel.

On the topic of classic shoes that always manage to reinvent themselves, nothing comes close to the timeless slingback heel. A loyal slingback will be there for you when pumps feel too formal and sandals are too bare.

A closer look at Naomi Campbell’s black slingback pumps. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Campbell has an utterly chic and modern sartorial taste that she wears during live appearances and in streetwear photos alike. She is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. Campbell has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace, Givenchy and Calvin Klein. She has also walked in runway shows for brands like Alaïa, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs.

Add a classy finish to your look with slingback pumps.

CREDIT: Kohl's

To Buy: Nine West Hilly Slingback High Heels, $51 (was $80).

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nine West Hurry Pump, $95.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Marc Fisher Scully Slingback Pointy Toe Pumps, $70 (was $99).

Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s top fashion moments through the years.