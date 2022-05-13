×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Naomi Campbell Puts Street Style Edge on Classic Suiting In Wide-Leg Trousers & Slingback Pumps at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gala

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Naomi Campbell
With Oscar de la Renta
Versace
London Fashion Week
With Kate Moss
View Gallery 115 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

You can always count on Naomi Campbell to serve a look. The legendary model was sharply suited as she arrived at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gala Benefit at Annabel’s in London on Thursday.

Campbell put a modern twist on a monochromatic moment. For the occasion, the “Empire” alum wore a double breasted blazer jacket. The formal outwear included wide lapels, a cinched waisted and slits near the hem. She paired the overcoat with loose-fitting wide-leg pants.

Naomi Campbell, Black Suit, Pumps, Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala
Naomi Campbell arrives at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gala Benefit at Annabel’s in London on May 12, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Elton Johns AIIDS Foundation - Gala Benefit at Annabells. 13 May 2022 Pictured: Naomi Campbell. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA857051_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Naomi Campbell attends Elton John’s AIIDS Foundation Gala Benefit at Annabel’s in London on May 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA
To add a touch of glam to her look, Campbell accessorized with oversized square frames and layered gold chains. She touted her essentials in a small leather handbag and sealed the deal with her signature neutral makeup.

Related

Naomi Campbell Honors Andre Leon Talley With Tribute Outfit at Funeral Service

Chloë Sevigny Sharpens Up in Walkable Chanel Slingback Heels for 'The Girl From Plainville' Red Carpet Screening

Sienna Miller Perfectly Pairs LBD With Pointy Slingback Pumps for London Premiere of 'Anatomy of a Scandal'

Naomi Campbell, Black Suit, Slingback Pumps, Elton John AIIDS Foundation Gala Benefit
Naomi Campbell arrives at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Gala Benefit at Annabel’s in London on May 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Campbell continued with a classy vibe by pulling it all together with a pair of black slingback pumps. The sleek silhouette had a satin pointed-toe, suede uppers and a tiny curved heel.

On the topic of classic shoes that always manage to reinvent themselves, nothing comes close to the timeless slingback heel. A loyal slingback will be there for you when pumps feel too formal and sandals are too bare.

Naomi Campbell, Slingback Pumps
A closer look at Naomi Campbell’s black slingback pumps.
CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Campbell has an utterly chic and modern sartorial taste that she wears during live appearances and in streetwear photos alike. She is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. Campbell has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace, Givenchy and Calvin Klein. She has also walked in runway shows for brands like Alaïa, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs.

Add a classy finish to your look with slingback pumps.

Nine West Hilly Slingback High Heels
CREDIT: Kohl's

To Buy: Nine West Hilly Slingback High Heels, $51 (was $80).

Nine West Hurry Pump
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nine West Hurry Pump, $95

Marc Fisher Scully Slingback Pointy Toe Pumps
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Marc Fisher Scully Slingback Pointy Toe Pumps, $70 (was $99)

Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s top fashion moments through the years. 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad