Naomi Campbell Channels ’70s Glam With Chic Suiting and Brown Peep-Toe Mules at Dior Men’s Show in Paris

Naomi Campbell suited up for the Dior Menswear show.

The show, which took place in Paris on June 24th showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with inclusive, groundbreaking designs and silhouettes that were new to the brand’s identity. Models did their walks on a field of flowers.

Plenty of big names made their way to the fashion show, too, including Jessical Biel, J Balvin, and Winnie Harlow.

Naomi Campbell at the Dior Men S/S 2023 show in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Campbell wasn’t walking the runway this time around but she did model her look with intensity and skill. The supermodel stunned in her version of suiting, posing professionally for the cameras. Campbell wore an oversized grey suit jacket and matching trousers with flared bottoms.

Campbell channeled the 70s, donning a blush pink slightly unbuttoned button-down with an exaggerated popped collar. The shirt was decorated with patches of a deeper pink made of a rougher texture. The pink popped under the dark grey, creating an interesting contrast. Campbell slung a snakeskin belt loosely around her waist, clasped closed with a silver buckle. The supermodel wore a plethora of layered necklaces, some with turquoise stones on them and some with giant golden pendants. The chains were mixed metals, but mostly all of them were gold, save for a silver choker with the Christian Dior monogram on it. Campbell carried a blush pink Dior bag and popped on some large groovy shades to complete the look.

Naomi Campbell at the Dior Men S/S 2023 show in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Campbell has walked in many shoes during her career. It’s always interesting to see which shoes she opts for in her everyday life. Keeping the ’70s theme going, Campbell walked in chestnut brown mules with peep-toe detailing and a chunky, platform sole. The shoes are subtle but effective, corroborating the ’70s suiting theme.