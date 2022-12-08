Naomi Campbell Commands Attention in Plunging Aqua Blue Dress With Dramatic Feather Jacket & Peep-Toe Heels at Red Sea Film Festival

Naomi Campbell brought the glamour to the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 8. Launched in 2019, the festival focuses on new storytelling trends, and emerging talents in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Global South.

The legendary supermodel looked stunning for the occasion, arriving in a gorgeous aqua-blue gown from Valentino’s fall 2022 collection. The garment was complete with a plunging, deep V-neckline, ruffled detailing on the bodice, thigh-high center slit and subtle train. In true fashion form, Dr. Campbell amped up her look with an extravagant feathered jacket that included dramatic puffy sleeves.

Naomi Campbell attends the Closing Night Gala at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 8, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Red Sea Int

To amp up the glam factor, the “Empire” actress accessorized with an oversized diamond necklace and several midi rings. Campbell parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. For makeup, she went with sharped winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Campbell gave her ensemble a towering boost with patent platform sandals. The silhouette had a small open-toe and a chunky outsole. Although her heels weren’t visible, they likely elevated her outfit by at least 4 inches.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Naomi Campbell appears onstage at the Closing Night Gala Awards at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 8, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Red Sea Int

Dr. Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace. She has also walked for Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s Milan Fashion Week shows. Campbell model is also the face of Sam Edelman’s fall 2022 collection in a feathered coat and Mary Jane heels.

