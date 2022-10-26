Naomi Campbell Turns Heads in Black & White Jacquard Ensemble with Strappy Statement Heels

Naomi Campbell attended a VIP dinner celebrating the opening of “Baghdad: Eye’s Delight” exhibition during Qatar Creates 2022 at The Museum Of Islamic Art on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar.

To the dinner, the model donned a two-piece set from Alaia’s Winter Spring 2023 line. She wore a black and white printed jumpsuit with a mock neck and short sleeves. The top part featured ruching that met at a drape that fell down the center of the garment. Campbell added sparkly drop earrings as well as stacked bracelets and a few rings to accessorize the look.

Campbell attends a VIP dinner celebrating the opening of new exhibition “Baghdad: Eye’s Delight” during Qatar Creates 2022 at The Museum Of Islamic Art on Oct. 25 in Doha, Qatar.

Campbell added a pair of statement shoes to complete the outfit. The shoes were also seen on Alaia’s Winter Spring 2023 runway presentation. She wore strappy black heels, with each strap featuring white and gold tassels and other embellishments. Her shoes also featured a sharp heel that reached at least 4 inches.

Campbell has been a global site to see during fashion month events. She has also walked for Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s Milan Fashion Week shows. When she’s not hitting the runway, she’s been seen in many front rows and at events as well. To the Chanel show in Paris earlier this month, Campbell wore a black wool trench coat dress and sleek leather boots. Prior to that, she wore a matching pale blue set with a boxy short-sleeve top and matching pants with lace details to Burberry’s London Fashion Week show after party.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s top fashion moments through the years.