Naomi Campbell Earns Honorary PhD In Strapless Jumpsuit & Invisible Heels at University for the Creative Arts

Naomi Campbell is next up on the list of public figures who have earned an honorary doctorate degree. The iconic supermodel was formally awarded with a PhD from the University for the Creative Arts for her contributions to the fashion industry. The ceremony was held at The Royal Festival Hall in London on Thursday.

Dr. Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace, Givenchy and Calvin Klein. The “Empire” actress has also walked in runway shows for brands like Alaïa, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs.

Naomi Campbell receives an honorary PhD from The University for the Creative Arts in recognition of her contribution to the global fashion industry at The Royal Festival Hall on July 7, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett

(L to R) Professor Simon Macklin, Naomi Campbell, and Professor Sarah Clark celebrate as Naomi Campbell officially became Dr. Naomi Campbell after being awarded with an honorary PhD from The University for the Creative Arts at The Royal Festival Hall on July 7, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett

At the ceremony, Campbell wore a black cap and gown over a biscuit-colored jumpsuit. She styled her hair straight and opted for her signature glowy makeup with a pink pout. Unfortunately, her footwear wasn’t visible but it would be no surprise if she completed her look with flats, platform sandals or a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps in a matching or neutral tone.

Naomi Campbell celebrates officially becoming Dr. Naomi Campbell after being awarded with an honorary PhD from The University for the Creative Arts on July 7, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Naomi Campbell attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. CREDIT: WireImage

Campbell’s latest achievement comes shortly after she walked in Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show in Paris earlier this week. The modeling legend walked alongside Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Christine Quinn, Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid on the runway. The singer continued with her standout style streak while attending Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2023 show in Italy today. Campbell looked effortlessly chic while posing for photos in a white corset top with matching wide-leg trousers and black heels. To add a dramatic effect to her look she draped an incredible ruched black cape over her shoulders.

