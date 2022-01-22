Naomi Campbell Walks in Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Show to Honor Virgil Abloh

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Naomi Campbell looked angelic during her latest runway turn. The supermodel closed an emotional Louis Vuitton fall ‘22 men’s show in Paris on Thursday.

After posing on the red carpet, Campbell later appeared on the runway to model Virgil Abloh’s last collection for the french luxury fashion house.

For the ensemble, Campbell wore a white overcoat that doubled as a blazer on top of a white button-up featuring lapels that jutted out in the front of the outfit. She also donned slightly loose white trousers. The Louis Vuitton team accessorized her with a white baseball cap and a white tie.

The model wore a pair of white sneakers that helped unify the look and give it a sporty edge.

A day later on Friday, the supermodel took in the Dior Men’s fall 2022 show by Kim Jones. For that appearance, Campbell donned a monochrome black outfit from Dior that featured a coat with purple accents on the sleeve over a sheer top. She paired them with black oversized trousers. She accessorized with a glittery Dior Saddle Bag and a pair of Dior aviators.

Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has walked in runway shows for brands like Alaïa, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs and has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace, Givenchy and Calvin Klein.

Flip through the gallery to see 44 times Campbell showed off her fierce style.

Put on a pair of white sneakers and add a sporty, athletic twist to your ensembles.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Prada Logo Sneakers, $995.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxima Aggrsv Sneaker, $100.

CREDIT: Journey's

To Buy: Puma Mayze Platform Athletic Shoe, $90.