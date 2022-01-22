×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Naomi Campbell Walks in Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Show to Honor Virgil Abloh

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA821342_028-head
Naomi Campbell’s Iconic Style
Naomi Campbell’s Iconic Style
Naomi Campbell’s Iconic Style
Naomi Campbell’s Iconic Style
View Gallery 44 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Naomi Campbell looked angelic during her latest runway turn. The supermodel closed an emotional Louis Vuitton fall ‘22 men’s show in Paris on Thursday.

After posing on the red carpet, Campbell later appeared on the runway to model  Virgil Abloh’s last collection for the french luxury fashion house.

For the ensemble, Campbell wore a white overcoat that doubled as a blazer on top of a white button-up featuring lapels that jutted out in the front of the outfit. She also donned slightly loose white trousers. The Louis Vuitton team accessorized her with a white baseball cap and a white tie.

The model wore a pair of white sneakers that helped unify the look and give it a sporty edge.

A day later on Friday, the supermodel took in the Dior Men’s fall 2022 show by Kim Jones. For that appearance, Campbell donned a monochrome black outfit from Dior that featured a coat with purple accents on the sleeve over a sheer top. She paired them with black oversized trousers. She accessorized with a glittery Dior Saddle Bag and a pair of Dior aviators.

Related

Lily Collins Brings Back '60s Mod-Fashion in a Printed Coat and Blue Peep-Toe Sandals

Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 Men's Collection Was a Reminder of What Fashion Has Lost

Simone Biles Takes Flight in Sporty Jumpsuit, Sleek Sneakers and Louis Vuitton Luggage

Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has walked in runway shows for brands like Alaïa, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs and has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace, Givenchy and Calvin Klein.

Flip through the gallery to see 44 times Campbell showed off her fierce style. 

Put on a pair of white sneakers and add a sporty, athletic twist to your ensembles.

Prada Logo Sneakers
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Prada Logo Sneakers, $995

Steve Madden Maxima Aggrsv Sneaker
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxima Aggrsv Sneaker, $100

Puma Mayze Platform Athletic Shoe
CREDIT: Journey's

To Buy: Puma Mayze Platform Athletic Shoe, $90

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad