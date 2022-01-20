Naomi Campbell Stands Tall in Metallic-Tipped Boots and Hybrid Dress at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 Menswear Fashion Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Naomi Campbell took to the streets of Paris to make a statement at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 menswear show. Held during the menswear shows at Paris Fashion Week, the brand showcased its final men’s collection designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

The legendary supermodel posed for paparazzi in a button-up hybrid shirtdress. The flowing piece featured long sleeves and a zip-up collar, as well as a beige sleeve and torso section with a large Vuitton logo that mimicked a bomber jacket. The dramatic dress was paired with coordinating beige and white trousers, which featured an athleisure-like drawstring waistband and balloon-leg silhouette with mixed Vuitton logos. Campbell completed her look with layered gold necklaces and large sunglasses.

Naomi Campbell attends Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2022. CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, the Versace muse coordinated her look with a pair of white ankle boots. The leather style featured rounded toes and thick heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. The pair also included metallic silver tips, adding an edge to Campbell’s sporty outfit.

Naomi Campbell attends Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2022. CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Campbell’s boots. CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Boots like Campbell’s are often worn to add a relaxed element to most ensembles. Versatile pairs in neutral leather and suede tones can be paired with an array of outfits, ranging from dressy to casual. Aside from the model, stars like Anne Hathaway, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have also worn white boots by Chanel, Pleaser and Public Desire in recent weeks.

Naomi Campbell attends Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2022. CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most iconic supermodels, serving as a muse to legendary designers like Gianni Versace, Azzedine Alaïa and Vivienne Westwood over the years. Her shoe style is similarly eclectic, varying from dressy to casual. On the runways and red carpets, Campbell has worn footwear ranging from Westwood’s 9-inch reptilian heels to platform sandals and pumps by Versace, Alexander McQueen and Gucci. Off-duty, she’s still dedicated to glamour in platform and stiletto-heeled sandals and boots by Christian Louboutin and Alaïa. However, on more casual occasions, she can be spotted in Nike and Air Jordan sneakers.

