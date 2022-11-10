Naomi Campbell Amps Up Dramatic Overcoat With Pleated Trousers & Ankle Boots for Christmas Event at Le Printemps Store

Naomi Campbell stepped out in sharp sophisticated style for the unveiling of Christmas decorations at Le Printemps Haussmann store in Paris on Nov. 9.

The legendary supermodel was chicly dressed for the event, wearing a dark grey coat that she kept draped over her shoulders. Campbell complemented the outerwear with a white button-down blouse that had an oversized collar and breezy sleeves. The “Empire” actress completed her look with black pleated trousers.

Naomi Campbell attends the unveiling of Christmas decorations at Le Printemps Haussmann store on Nov. 9, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Naomi Campbell attends the unveiling of Christmas decorations at Le Printemps Haussmann store on Nov. 9, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Dr. Campbell accessorized with thin layered necklaces and carried an army green square clutch. For glam, she went with dewy makeup and a glossy pink pout. The singer stayed true to her personal style aesthetic and parted her in the middle and styled it straight.

For footwear, Campbell slipped into a pair of black ankle boots. The shoe style had a sharp, pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Naomi Campbell attends the unveiling of Christmas decorations at Le Printemps Haussmann store on Nov. 9, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Campbell has been a global site to see during fashion month events. She has also walked for Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s Milan Fashion Week shows. The model is also the face of Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 collection in a feathered coat and Mary Jane heels.

