Naomi Campbell Puts Sporty Twist on Winding Maxi Dress with Metallic Nike Dunk Sneakers at Emerge Initiative Launch

Naomi Campbell was chicly dressed with a sporty twist at the launch of her new initiative Emerge with art and fashion exhibitions in Doha, Qatar today.

Emerge helps give the next generation of creative and business talent a platform of support towards success. This resource will create new apprenticeships, after-school programs, and university programs focused on creative and alternative industries such as general education, fashion, technology, art, sustainable innovations, and agriculture.

Campbell was stylishly dressed for the affair, wearing an Issey Miyake Winding White Dress. The Winding Dress voluminously gathers at the top, while the skirt is broken up by a ribbed knit top section of recycled yarn. The piece also features pockets and an asymmetrical hem.

Naomi Campbell at the launch of her new initiative EMERGE with art and fashion exhibitions during Qatar Creates 2022 at Katara Cultural Village on October 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for EME

Naomi Campbell attends the launch of her new initiative EMERGE with art and fashion exhibitions during Qatar Creates 2022 at Katara Cultural Village on October 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for EME

Campbell went with her signature glam soft dewy makeup and a neutral matte pout. The legendary supermodel styled her hair bone straight and accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and bracelet.

Completing Campbell’s look were the Nike x CLOT Dunk High “Flux” sneakers. In this shiny pair, CLOT discarded all of the traditional leather constructions and instead engineered with upper with a lenticular fabric. Here, each exterior panel on the chrome sneakers is melded together by white, exposed stitchings and comes neighbored by white laces and icy blue interior lining. The footbeds are decorated with black polka dot patterns while the midsole pieces and outsoles finish the look with simple finishes.

Naomi Campbell at her new initiative EMERGE with art and fashion exhibitions during Qatar Creates 2022 at Katara Cultural Village on October 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for EME

Campbell has been a global site to see during fashion month events. She has also walked for Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s Milan Fashion Week shows. The model is also the face of Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 collection in a feathered coat and Mary Jane heels.

