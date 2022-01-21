Naomi Campbell Is Front Row-Ready in Sheer Sparkling Top, Oversized Trousers and Pointy Pumps at Dior Men’s Fashion Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Naomi Campbell made a sleek statement on the front row in Paris.

The supermodel was spotted while arriving at the Dior Men’s fall 2022 show by Kim Jones. For the ensemble, Campbell donned a monochrome black outfit from Dior that featured a coat with purple accents on the sleeve over a sheer top. She paired them with black oversized trousers. She accessorized with a glittery Dior Saddle Bag and a pair of Dior aviators.

Naomi Campbell at the Dior show during the Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

Naomi Campbell at the Dior show during the Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

Naomi Campbell at the Dior show during the Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Campbell slipped her feet into a pair of pointed-toe black pumps that helped to tie the look together nicely while also elevating her outfit.

A closer look at Naomi Campbell’s black pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Campbell has a unique and trendy clothing aesthetic that allows her to wear garments that focus on fit, design and shape as much as comfort. Riddled through her Instagram feed and in her streetwear photos alike are images of her wearing slinky dresses, dashing outerwear, festive bodysuits, structured tailoring, cozy sweaters, breezy swimsuits and durable denim that helps her execute her distinct vision. On the footwear front, Campbell has a penchant for pumps, boots and sandals that have the ability to add some height to her getups while also finishing them off with that signature Campbell flair.

Related Venus Williams Arrives in a Fierce Blue Mini Dress & Pointy Boots for Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022 Show Naomi Campbell Stands Tall in Metallic-Tipped Boots and Hybrid Dress at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2022 Menswear Fashion Show Emily Ratajkowski Gets a Major Height Boost in Platform Heels While Modeling a Menswear Blazer on the AMI Runway

Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has walked in runway shows for brands like Alaïa, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs. Also, Campbell has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace, Givenchy and Calvin Klein.

Flip through the gallery to see Campbell’s Met Gala looks through the years.

Pop on a pair of black pumps for a streamlined look.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.

Buy Now: Nine West Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $89