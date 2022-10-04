Naomi Campbell Gets Chicly Cozy in Trench Coat & Leather Boots for Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Naomi Campbell sat front row at the Chanel spring show during Paris Fashion Week, attending alongside other Chanel favorites like Kristen Stewart, Camila Morrone, Halsey, and Diane Kruger. Campbell bundled up in a wool trench coat dress and sleek footwear.

The British native sported a dark grey woven trench coat with a popped collar, forward-facing pockets, and shiny black buttons. Going for glam, Campbell wore silver dangling Chanel logo earrings, which she wore with a dainty diamond necklace and chunky statement rings.

Naomi Campbell attends the Chanel Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The fashion icon modeled black shades and slung on a black and white bag over her shoulder, the style fitted with a sparkling chain strap.

The 52-year-old businesswoman finished her look slipping into a pair of black leather boots with sturdy block heels.

Naomi Campbell attends the Chanel Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel.

The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

