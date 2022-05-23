Naomi Campbell Takes Risk In Dramatic Cutout Dress & Invisible Heels at ‘Decision to Leave’ Cannes Film Festival Screening

Naomi Campbell made quite the arrival at the screening of “Decision to Leave (Heojil Kyolshim)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Monday.

The legendary supermodel put a risky spin on a gorgeous black gown. The eye-catching number featured a plunging deep V-neckline, a wide cutout on the side and a billowy feathered skirt. The dress also had white bow details on the back and a modest train that delicately swept the red carpet while she walked.

Naomi Campbell on the red carpet during the “Decision To Leave (Heojil Kyolshim)” screening during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2022. CREDIT: maximon / MEGA

Naomi Campbell attends “Decision To Leave” (Heojil Kyolshim)” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2022. CREDIT: maximon / MEGA

The length of the garment didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but it is likely that she finished things off with platform sandals or sleek pumps. On the runways and red carpets, Campbell has worn footwear ranging from Westwood’s 9-inch reptilian heels to platform sandals and pumps by Versace, Alexander McQueen and Gucci.

Prior to heading the event, Campbell was spotted out in a more toned-down and casual look. The “Empire” alum slipped into a long printed blue maxi dress with Air Jordan Retro High Silver Toe sneakers. The women’s Jordan 1 Silver Toe is a spinoff of the 2018 Jordan 1 High Gold Toe, replacing metallic gold patent leather construction with metallic silver crinkled leather, while white and black leather comprise the mid-panel, toe guard, and Swoosh as a nod to other classic black toe designs.

Naomi Campbell arrives with her daughter at Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in Antibes during Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2022. CREDIT: EliotPress / MEGA

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s top fashion moments through the years.