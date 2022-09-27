Naomi Campbell Goes Boho-Chic In Slit Lace Pants & Pointy Pumps for Burberry’s London Fashion Week After-Party

A galaxy of stars were in attendance for Burberry’s stellar after-party held a The Twenty Two in London on Monday night. Naomi Campbell was among the many famous faces to pop out for the high-fashion affair.

After showcasing her legendary catwalk in a monochromatic outfit at the label’s spring 2023 runway show, Dr. Campbell joined a host of A-listers at the bash including Kanye West, Irina Shayk, Lori Harvey, Winnie Harlow and Normani.

Naomi Campbell arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 after-party held at The Twenty Two on September 26, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Will / Mark / MEGA

Naomi Campbell arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 after-party held at The Twenty Two on September 26, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: TOT/MEGA

The iconic supermodel wore a pale blue ensemble. Campbell’s set consisted of a boxy short-sleeve top that featured intricate lace details near the neckline and hem. The garment also had a large embroidered design at the center. She paired the shirt with dramatic floor-length pants. The wide-leg bottoms included a floral lace design on the out seam, dramatic slits on the side.

To amp up the glam factor, the “Empire” actress parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. She opted for shimmery eyeshadow and a neutral pout. Placing more emphasis on her ensemble, Campbell simply accessorized with black square sunglasses, several beaded bracelets and carried her must-haves items in a silver clutch.

When it came down to footwear, the runway star completed her outfit with a set of black pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette peaked out through the slit of her pants and appeared to have a high counter and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Naomi Campbell attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 after-party held at The Twenty Two on September 26, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: GC Images

Campbell has been a global site to see during fashion month events. She has also walked for Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s Milan Fashion Week shows. The model is also the face of Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 collection in a feathered coat and Mary Jane heels.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s top fashion moments through the years.