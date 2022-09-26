Naomi Campbell Elevates Thong Sandals With Classic Trench Coat & Maxi Skirt for Burberry Show at London Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell combines sophistication and chic style for a runway moment at the Burberry spring 2023 show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 26.

The British model had a monochrome moment as she walked the runway in a classic cream Burberry trench parka with a peekaboo black and white scarf. She paired the coat with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt. Campbell slipped on a pair of black flip flops She accessorized with a dangling statement ring to complete the look.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2022 on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Campbell kept her dark brown hair down and her makeup was kept minimal with light eye makeup and a nude lip.

Other notable models joined the 52-year-old actress on the runway, including Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk. Campbell’s look was one of the more muted of the night as the other two models were dressed in a blue lace one-piece and a black velvet gown. Campbell took to Instagram to pose with Kanye West at the fashion week event, with both wearing similar looks. The rapper also fashioned a trench coat and flip flops.

Campbell has been a global site to see during fashion month events. She has also walked for Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s Milan Fashion Week shows. The model is also the face of Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 collection in a feathered coat and Mary Jane heels.

London Fashion Week was originally scheduled to start on Sept. 16 but many events, like Burberry’s show, were delayed because of the country’s national period of mourning. In light of the latest events, the fashion events have been dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The creative and business fashion community including designers and partners like J.W. Anderson and Toni & Guy have united to celebrate the Queen’s legacy and dedication to creativity and design.

