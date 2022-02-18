Naomi Campbell Recalls Her Epic Catwalk Fall in 9-Inch Heels & Reveals the Fashion Hack That Kept Her Pain-Free

Naomi Campbell is taking a trip down memory lane. In a YouTube video shared by British Vogue yesterday, the legendary model dives deep into her Instagram archives to discuss everything from becoming a mom, mourning the loss of her dear friends Virgil Abloh and André Leon Talley, racial injustice and monumental moments in her modeling career.

The “Empire” alum even joked about her epic catwalk fall at a Vivienne Westwood fashion show in 1993. In the quick clip posted on her Instagram account, Campbell struts in a sweater, plaid skirt, white tights and a pink voluminous feather boa. As the crowd cheers her on and the cameras flash, she starts to lose her balance due to her towering 9-inch heels before falling to the ground.

“At the time what was I 23? I was wearing rubber stockings so I couldn’t really feel my ankles. And maybe because I was wearing rubber stockings, my legs were completely insulated, I didn’t feel it. How about that,” Campbell says in the video.

In the video, the British supermodel looks gorgeous and sleek in a black blazer that is complete with gold accents along the lapel and the sides. She complemented the sharp suit jacket with a black turtleneck and a chunky gold statement chain. The singer styled her signature dark tresses straight and opted for flawless neutral makeup.

The new recording comes shortly after she made a bold return as the cover star of the new March issue, complete with the debut of her daughter, shot by Steven Meisel. The cover sees Campbell front and center, cradling her daughter. In the minimalist shot, she wears a sleek black bra top and skirt by Valentino. Following the theme, her only accessory is a vintage diamond ring sourced from FD Gallery.

Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s top fashion moments through the years.