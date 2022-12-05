Naomi Campbell Elevates Sheer Dress With Dramatic Feather Straps & Sharp Pumps at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner

The stars aligned at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change.

Naomi Campbell was among the A-list bunch. The legendary supermodel pulled out a show-stopping look for the occasion, arriving in a sheer floor-length dress. The garment included dramatic feather details near the straps and had a see-through skirt with lace accents on the hem.

Naomi Campbell attends the British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ dinner at The Londoner Hotel on Dec. 4, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

(L to R) Zoe Saldana, Naomi Campbell and Eva Longoria at the British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ dinner at The Londoner Hotel on Dec. 4, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

To amp up the glam factor, the “Empire” actress accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, dainty dangling earrings and a black shawl that she kept draped on her arms. She swapped her usual straight tresses for a high ponytail and side-swept bang.

Completing Campbell’s look was a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette included a high counter for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

Naomi Campbell attends the British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ dinner at The Londoner Hotel on Dec. 4, 2022 in London. CREDIT: GC Images

Dr. Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace. She has also walked for Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s Milan Fashion Week shows. Campbell model is also the face of Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 collection in a feathered coat and Mary Jane heels.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s top fashion moments through the years.