Naomi Campbell Goes Preppy-Chic In Knitted Mini Dress & Block Heeled Ankle Boots at Bastille Day Parade

Naomi Campbell nailed a chic summer look while attending the Bastille Day military parade in Paris today. The iconic supermodel joined first lady Brigette Macaron at the symbolic event on Champs-Elysees avenue. The traditional parade featured warplanes, military vehicles and a drone performance that showcased France’s might and its military efforts to support Ukraine.
Campbell dressed stylishly for the occasion, stepping out in a short-sleeve mini dress. The preppy number featured a pastel knit design throughout, a white panel collar and slightly distressed hem.
The “Empire” actress accessorized with dark shades and a bevy of diamond bracelets. Campbell carried her must-have items in a white Louis Vuitton handbag, which featured a yellow top handle and was embossed with the label’s logo on the clasp.
When it came down to the shoes, Campbell proved that fall footwear can be a summer staple by completing her look with white ankle boots. The trendy silhouette was also by Louis Vuitton and included a pointed-toe, zipper detailing on the inner sole, the signature LV logo on the upper and sat on a stacked block heel.
The runway star has a lot to celebrate as she recently received an honorary doctorate degree from the University for the Creative Arts for her contributions to the fashion industry. Dr. Campbell is one of the fashion industry’s most popular supermodels and has worked for over 40 years. She has modeled in campaigns for labels like Versace, Givenchy and Calvin Klein.
