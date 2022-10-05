Naomi Campbell Delivers Futuristic Street Style In Metallic Trench Coat & Sparkling Boots at Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week Party

Naomi Campbell took a futuristic approach to fall fashion while attending Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week closing party. The event was held at the Palais de Tokyo on Tuesday night.

Dr. Campbell arrived at the bash wearing an ankle-length metallic silver trench coat. The outerwear had wide lapels, loose-fitting sleeves and included a noticeable blue ruffled lining on the inside. The iconic supermodel complemented the piece with a black maxi dress that featured a risky mesh cutout on the leg.

Naomi Campbell arrives at Beyonce and Tiffany & Co.’s Paris Fashion Week closing party at Palais De Tokyo on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images For Tiffany&Co

For glam, the legendary runway sensation showed up with dewy makeup and a glossy neutral pout. To further elevate the moment, Campbell styled her hair half up, half down and swept her bangs to the side. She accessorized with dark shades and a chunky diamond ring.

Completing the singer’s look was a set of sparkling yellow boots, making her outfit shine even more. The eye-catching silhouette had a pointed toe and sat atop a stacked block heel.

Naomi Campbell attends Beyonce and Tiffany & Co.’s Paris Fashion Week closing party at Palais De Tokyo on Oct. 04, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images For Tiffany&Co

Campbell has been a global site to see during fashion month events. She has also walked for Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s Milan Fashion Week shows. The model is also the face of Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 collection in a feathered coat and Mary Jane heels.

To close out Paris Fashion Week Beyoncé hosted a party with Tiffany & Co at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Oct. 4. The star-studded affair celebrated the end of the bi-annual event and welcomed a slew of A-listers including Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, Doja Cat, Jaden Smith, Halsey, Tyler the Creator and Burna Boy. Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day long event featured an array of presentations of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel.

