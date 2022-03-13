Naomi Campbell Makes a Stylish Arrival in Velvet Burberry Gown With Exaggerated Sleeves at BAFTAs

Supermodel Naomi Campbell strutted her stuff, but this time it was off the runway.

The fashion icon wore a black velvet Burberry gown with a lettuce hemming when she arrived on the red carpet today at the BAFTAs in London. The dress featured a wide neckline and prominent sleeves. Campbell looked long and lean in all black, adding a pop of color with some green jewelry on her wrist and ears. The legendary model stepped into black pumps that are barely visible under the hemline.

Naomi Campbell at the BAFTAs. CREDIT: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com

The dress is silky and luxurious and perfect for standing out at such a high-profile event. Campbell played with texture thanks to the lettuce hem and the wide neckline accentuates her decolletage.

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Rebel Wilson in London’s Royal Albert Hall, the in-person 2022 ceremony kicked off with a “James Bond” theme performance by Shirley Bassey in honor of the franchise’s 60th anniversary. “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” are leading the nominations, with stars like Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Ruth Negga nominated for the event’s top awards.

See how Campbell styles crystal pumps and a killer Valentino gown here.

See more stars on the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTAs.