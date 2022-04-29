Naomi Campbell Honors Andre Leon Talley With Tribute Outfit at Funeral Service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Naomi Campbell attended the Andre Leon Talley’s private funeral today in New York along with his many friends in the fashion world. The ceremony for Talley took place at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem as a celebration of his life and successful career.

The supermodel wore a white dress hidden under a massive white furry coat. The coat engulfs almost everything the model is wearing, keeping her warm and comfortable for the service.

The dress featured a V-cut neckline and a crisp white collar. Campbell wore a fascinator that sat on the side of her head, also in white. The runway pro carried a white and gold chain purse in her hands as she walked alongside others. The model finished off the ensemble with a gold chain with the letter “A” as a nod to Andre.

Naomi Campbell attends Andre Leon Talley’s funeral. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com

Talley is regarded as an influential figure in fashion. He advocated for diversity in the industry and on the runway, making it his goal to see a change in the world he loved. Talley worked alongside Anna Wintour for many years at Vogue magazine, making his mark on the industry.

Naomi Campbell attends Andre Leon Talley’s funeral. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com

Campbell continued to pay her respects to her beloved friend, wearing white and gold square-toed heels. Others who attended the somber precession were friends and colleagues of Talley like Marc Jacobs and Vivienne Westwood.

