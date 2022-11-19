Naomi Biden Weds Peter Neal in a Lace Ralph Lauren Gown and Cascading Veil on the South Lawn of the White House

Naomi Biden and Peter Neal finally tied the knot on the South Lawn of the White House today in Washington, D.C.

Guests gather on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, for the wedding of Naomi Biden, 28, granddaughter of US President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal, 25, on Nov. 19, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

In a fairytale scene, President Joe Biden’s oldest granddaughter Naomi was wed to Neal in the nation’s capital during a lush scene surrounded by 250 friends and family. Naomi wore a Ralph Lauren gown with a lacy high neck and a cascading veil that looked as if it’d come straight out of a storybook.

The bride’s gown was long sleeved with an overlay of beaded floral appliqués that embellished the voluminous skirt. The veil itself was an entity all on its own, taking up most of the aisle as Naomi made her way down it. The bride accessorized simply with a pair of pearl drop earrings and a blossoming bouquet, allowing her dress to shine all on its own. It seemed only right that Naomi wore the classic American designer, given that she wore the designer on Inauguration Day and was invited to Lauren’s Fall/Winter 2022 show. The designer, as well as the gown, are exemplary of the harmonious matrimony and the setting it took place in.

“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” said the President and First Lady in a statement on Saturday. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

According to a press release issued by the White House, following the marriage ceremony, the President and First Lady hosted a wedding luncheon for family and the wedding party in the State Dining Room of the White House. A reception with dessert and dancing is set to take place later this evening.

