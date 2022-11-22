This Is Kate Middleton’s Most Popular Dress of 2022

Kate Middleton continues to prove her influence on consumers — and more specifically when she wears Alexander McQueen.

According to Google Trends data research found by fashion experts Karen Millen, Middleton’s most popular dress of 2022 was her coat dress look by Alexander McQueen, which she wore to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Searches saw a 233% above average uptick for the term “Kate Middleton dress” at the time.



Middleton paired the look with black tights and black pumps by Gianvito Rossi. She also added a black hat by Philip Treacy with veil detailing, pearl earrings, and a pearl necklace that once belonged to her late mother-in-law and the late monarch.

In the list of her top 10 looks for the year, Alexander McQueen can be found three times. Though, her second most popular dress of 2022 was the “Painted Roses” dress from Tory Burch, which she wore to Belize during her and Prince William’s Caribbean tour in March. The outfit saw searches for ‘Kate Middleton dress’ soar 203% above average.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Che’il Chocolate Farm in Belize on March 20, 2022. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

Next up, Kate’s third most influential dress of the year was the Jenny Packham black dress, which she wore on a walkaround tribute to the Queen around Windsor Castle back in September. Kate paired the dress with pearl earrings, black heels, and black tights. This caused searches to spike 173% above average.

Other major moments that caused a surge via search on Google included Middleton’s 40th birthday official portraits in Alexander McQueen, her Roland Mouret dress worn to the “Top Gun” film premiere in London, and the yellow Roksanda dress worn to the Wimbledon ladies final in July.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2022. CREDIT: Julian Finney / Staff

