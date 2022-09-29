Montell Jordan Goes Viral With 6-Foot-8 Height on ‘The Masked Singer’ After Reveal as Panther in Bejeweled Boots

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” is a television phenomenon, with fans guessing which celebrities are singing in elaborate costumes — and the latest reveal has been a long time coming.

On Wednesday night, the Panther’s costume was revealed to be worn by “This Is How We Do It” singer Montell Jordan, who impressed viewers for hitting high notes and high heights.

The star caused a torrent of Google searches after his unmasking when he was seen towering over Nick Cannon, who has an impressive height of his own standing at 6 feet, but Cannon was eclipsed by Jordan, who is believed to be 6-foot-8.

Though the musician has been guessed to be a contestant since the show’s 2019 launch, this week‘s episode proved it was actually the now-eliminated Jordan beneath his elaborate Panther costume — which included a crystal-embellished blue suit and cape covered in gold swirls over a purple shirt. Completing the ensemble were black leather gloves and boots — each accented by swirling gold embellished prints with crystal overlay — and layers of red crystal and chain accents for added drama. A massive blue panther mask with glowing green eyes finished the ensemble, which made a statement in front of the judges’ panel.

“It was me under this beautiful panther mask the entire time,” Jordan said in a reveal video shared on Instagram. “What an amazing opportunity to showcase vocal ability, dancing, persona, charisma — all the different things that I am in my regular, everyday life, now on display on one of the biggest stages in the world as Panther.”

You can watch Jordan’s Panther performance of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” on YouTube.

Jordan’s made headlines for his triumphant “Masked Singer” appearance, which also followed a 2019 reveal — as covered in The Jasmine Brand — that the musician and minister was previously in bankruptcy-inducing financial debt and lost all of his belongings in a massive house fire.

“I had all these different things that I had acquired that seemed like they were cool things at the time, rather than spending $15,000 to buy some property or some land,” Jordan said at the time. “Instead of investing into really, really wise things, I put it into shoes, and watches and stuff like that. And then one day we had a house fire and it all burned up. We lost everything. And all we had was each other.”

Previous winning contestants on the show have included a range of musicians, including T-Pain, Nick Lachey and Teyana Taylor. As for who else could be under future costumes, including the winning musician dressed as the Harp? Fans and the show’s celebrity judges can only guess. However, more will be revealed in future episodes of “The Masked Singer,” which airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.