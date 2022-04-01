Miranda Lambert Is ‘Actin’ Up’ in Fringe Top & Metal-Tipped Western Boots for Vegas Residency Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Miranda Lambert furthers the “yeehaw” agenda with her newest residency. The “If I Was a Cowboy” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday, where she announced that she has a new Las Vegas residency titled “Velvet Rodeo,” with tickets available for purchase on April 7 and her new song ‘Actin’ Up’ debuting on the same day.

In the caption for the video, Lambert wrote, “This morning I announced that I’m kicking off a Las Vegas residency this fall called Velvet Rodeo. It’s named after a line in “Actin’ Up” a new song off of ‘Palomino.’ Tickets for the residency go on sale April 7 AND “Actin’ Up” is also being released that day to celebrate ✨🤠”

For the rodeo-inspired outfit, Lambert donned a matching ensemble that consisted of a black cropped vest accented with fringe, round silver studs and denim. On the lower half, the coordinating trousers got the same design treatment and included dramatic flared legs.

Lambert elected to keep her accessories simple, wearing a pair of chandelier earrings that read “Lady Luck” on them and a couple of silver rings. Of course, to align with the theme of her show, she topped the look off with a gray cowboy hat that added a nice contrast in color.

To complete everything, Lambert slipped on a pair of black western boots that had a silver toe cap on the front. The shoes also included slick black leather uppers for a durable touch.

The “Settling Down” singer has also ventured into the fashion industry. She has starred in a campaign for Cotton for its “The Fabric of Our Lives” line of commercials. Lambert also has her own clothing brand, Idyllwind, that brings boots, clothing and accessories that are “built for the everyday girl.”

