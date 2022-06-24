Miranda Lambert Prepares For First Las Vegas Residency With ShopKeeper Manager Marion Kraft In ‘Billboard’ 2022 Country Power Players Issue

Billboard released its 2022 Country Power Players issue celebrating the genre’s most influential and rising talent and executives. ShopKeeper Management founder Marion Kraft has been named the 2022 executive of the year who joins superstar client and country superstar Miranda Lambert for a candid joint interview discussing their nearly 20 year partnership.

Lambert stayed true to a Western aesthetic for the new issue, sporting a light wash denim shirt with dark blue flare-leg denim jeans. She rolled up the sleeves of her shirt and instead of a necklace she tied a silk scarf around her neck. The “Actin’ Up” artist completed her look with white pointy shoes.

Kraft served a sophisticated style moment in a sharp white suit. The monochromatic moment included a blazer with cropped pants. She tied her outfit together with a set of nude pointed-toe pumps.

Miranda Lambert and Marion Kraft in Billboard’s 2022 Country Power Players issue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Billboard

Since opening ShopKeeper Management 13 years ago, Kraft has built a singular career anchored by her close partnership with Lambert — and along the way, she has become a mentor and friend to the next generation of female executives in country music. She has also worked very closely with Mary J. Blige and The Chicks.

“Working with women, you learn what to look out for and what is important to them. I’m 20 years Miranda’s senior and I have a lot more experience under my belt, so it’s very important that I share that experience. But she is a businesswoman. She makes all her decisions. Do I make some decisions for her that I know this is how she would decide? Yes, absolutely. But that’s also the ease of where we’re at, at this point. Anything music-related, she decides,” Kraft explained.

Miranda Lambert appears in Billboard’s 2022 Country Power Players issue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Billboard

In the accompanying editorial, the pair also candidly discussed their next adventure together — Lambert’s first Las Vegas residency in September. The country music icon explained that is currently in the process of preparing the big moment.

“I’m a little scared, which I like, because being nervous means I have such a passion for what I do. This weekend when I’m off, I’m writing out the set list and getting a feel for where I think it should go. I haven’t even started with wardrobe and all that stuff yet, but the idea of more fringe and rhinestones sounds pretty cool to me,” Lambert said.

