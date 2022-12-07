Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City.

The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket.

Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a denim crossbody bag by Yves Saint Laurent. Her hubby also chose a western-esque vibe with a suede jacket, white tee, denim jeans, and a dashing pair of Chelsea boots.

When it came to footwear, Lambert selected the Isabel Marant Lapio leather boot. The shoe was designed with black leather, silver-tone hardware with a pointy cap toe, lightly padded leather insole, and a 3.5-inch heel.

Isabel Marant’s boots CREDIT: Isabel Marant

This shoe trend has become a fave to the stars as celebrities like Nicky Hilton and Chloe Bailey have tapped into the style, wearing brands like Miu Miu. Style historians can’t quite put on a date for the emergence of the cap toe, but its creation is linked to the early 1800s at Oxford University, where the cap toe shoe was called “Oxonians.”

Lambert’s residency takes place through April 2023. She has taken her rightful place at Planet Hollywood, given she’s been deemed the most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music. The Texas native has earned 37 ACM Awards, including the current ACM Entertainer of the Year.

