Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Denim Jumpsuit & Snake-Printed Boots with Her Husband Brendan McLoughlin for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Miranda Lambert embodied Western style for the latest episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The Grammy Award-winning musician left Kimmel’s studio in Los Angeles while hand-in-hand with husband Brendan McLoughlin on Wednesday in blue denim, jumpsuit. Her zip-up style featured a collared silhouette with cuffed legs and sleeves, as well as front and side pockets. Completing Lambert’s outfit were thin round hoop earrings covered in crystals. McLoughlin was also sharply outfitted for the occasion, wearing a knit polo shirt and blue jeans with white leather sneakers.

Miranda Lambert leaves the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios with Brendan McLoughlin in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Lambert opted for a set of Western-style boots by Isabel Marant. The ACM Triple Crown winner’s now sold-out $1,555 Lamsy style featured pointed uppers with silver metal-tipped toes, accented with a side strap. The pair gained additional ledge from an allover cream and beige snakeskin print, as well as black cone-shaped heels totaling 3.54-inches in height. The set added a burst of nonchalant flair to Lambert’s ensemble while remaining true to her Western roots.

A closer look at Lambert’s boots. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Western-style boots like Lambert’s have been a top trend this year, due to their embroidered uppers, sharp pointed silhouettes and vintage and nature-focused origins. Pairs with knee and ankle-high uppers in neutral suede and leather tones have been especially popular, as seen in recent collections from Tecovas, Mezcalero, and Ranch Road Boots — as well as Vince Camuto, which made the style key across numerous silhouettes, finishes, and colors in its Fall 2022 collection.

Miranda Lambert leaves the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios with Brendan McLoughlin in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Miranda Lambert leaves the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios with Brendan McLoughlin in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Lambert’s shoe style often veers towards the casual; off-duty, she can frequently be seen in a rotation of cowboy boots, as well as Golden Goose, Converse, and New Balance sneakers. However, Lambert’s shoe streak is also particularly sharp; she wears more brightly colored or embellished boots while performing and on the red carpet — most often from her own brand, Idyllwood, launched in 2018. Her event style also features sleek pumps and embellished sandals from a variety of brands, including Voyette Lee, Rock & Republic, and Joyce Echols.

