Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Channel Morticia and Gomez Addams for Halloween in Sneakers & Oxfords

Miranda Lambert gathered with friends and family as she threw a Halloween party on Oct. 31. The “Tin Man” singer dressed as Morticia Addams for the spooky holiday, coordinating with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who went as Gomez Addams.
Lambert paired a solid black t-shirt with a satin long-sleeve dress. The high-low gown featured a plunging neckline and a ruffle hem. She added sheer black stockings to the look. To accessorize, the country star added a set of statement rings. She also wore a sparkling statement necklace.
The singer slipped into a pair of low-top black sneakers to complete the look. The patent leather shoes featured black laces and crystal embellishments. The glossy shoes kept the look monochrome up until the bottoms with a bright white sole.
Lambert threw on a sleek black wig to match the Addams Family character’s look. She also wore a grunge makeup look that featured thick eyeliner and a red lip.
McLoughlin followed the Addams theme wearing a black suit with white pinstripes and black oxford shoes, keeping it classic.
When she is not feeling the Halloween spirit, Lambert often embraces a western chic style. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the singer tends to gravitate towards vibrant pumps or embellished sandals from brands like Voyette Lee, Rock & Republic, and Joyce Echols. When the singer is not on stage or making an appearance, she frequently slips into a stylish pair of cowboy boots or sneakers from affordable brands like Golden Goose, Converse, and New Balance.