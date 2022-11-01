Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Channel Morticia and Gomez Addams for Halloween in Sneakers & Oxfords

Miranda Lambert gathered with friends and family as she threw a Halloween party on Oct. 31. The “Tin Man” singer dressed as Morticia Addams for the spooky holiday, coordinating with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who went as Gomez Addams.

Lambert paired a solid black t-shirt with a satin long-sleeve dress. The high-low gown featured a plunging neckline and a ruffle hem. She added sheer black stockings to the look. To accessorize, the country star added a set of statement rings. She also wore a sparkling statement necklace.

The singer slipped into a pair of low-top black sneakers to complete the look. The patent leather shoes featured black laces and crystal embellishments. The glossy shoes kept the look monochrome up until the bottoms with a bright white sole.

Lambert threw on a sleek black wig to match the Addams Family character’s look. She also wore a grunge makeup look that featured thick eyeliner and a red lip.

McLoughlin followed the Addams theme wearing a black suit with white pinstripes and black oxford shoes, keeping it classic.

Miranda Lambert dressed as Morticia Addams on Oct. 31, 2022.

When she is not feeling the Halloween spirit, Lambert often embraces a western chic style. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the singer tends to gravitate towards vibrant pumps or embellished sandals from brands like Voyette Lee, Rock & Republic, and Joyce Echols. When the singer is not on stage or making an appearance, she frequently slips into a stylish pair of cowboy boots or sneakers from affordable brands like Golden Goose, Converse, and New Balance.

