Miranda Lambert Saddles Up in Blue Fringe Dress & Sparkling Cowboy Boots for ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency

By Amina Ayoud
Miranda Lambert gave a behind-the-scenes look at her Las Vegas residency entitled “Velvet Rodeo.” The video, which was posted on her Instagram, saw a complication of clips from the show, as well as a snapshot of some of her looks.

The caption on the post read, “Y’all are making this a blast and I can’t wait to come back to Vegas for more #VelvetRodeoshows in 2023 ✨💖”

The “Somethin’ Bad” singer was clad in a baby blue midi-length collared dress dotted with silver studs and fastened with yellow fringe. The whimsical garment was belted, defining the silhouette, and paired with gem-fixed jewelry.

The country singer saddled up, opting for a rustic pair of copper sparkling leather cowboy boots with white stitching. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked slanted leather heel.

Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs.

Lambert’s shoe style often veers towards the casual; off-duty, she can frequently be seen in a rotation of cowboy boots, as well as Golden Goose, Converse, and New Balance sneakers. However, Lambert’s shoe streak is also particularly sharp; she wears more brightly colored or embellished boots while performing and on the red carpet — most often from her own brand, Idyllwood, launched in 2018. Her event style also features sleek pumps and embellished sandals from a variety of brands, including Voyette Lee, Rock & Republic, and Joyce Echols.

Put on a pair of western-inspired boots for a sleek finish.

Steve Madden West White Leather Boots
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden West White Leather Boots, $190.

Jeffrey Campbell Women's Dagget Western Boots
CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Women’s Dagget Western Boots, $260.

Dolce Vita Solei Stud Boots in Off White Leather
CREDIT: Dolce Vita

To Buy: Dolce Vita Solei Stud Boots in Off White Leather, $295.

