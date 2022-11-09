Miranda Lambert Gleams in Satin Minidress & Sparkling Green Sandals at BMI Country Awards 2022

Miranda Lambert had everyone seeing green at the 2022 BMI Country Awards.

The “Only Prettier” singer attended the event, held at BMI on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert wore a custom minidress from Safiyaa, with long sleeves and a two-tone palette. Her dress featured a black skirt and sleeves, with an emerald green satin bodice.

Lambert attends the 2022 BMI Country Awards at BMI on Nov. 8 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Lambert accessorized her dress with large hoop earrings and a few rings. She also carried a matching green crystal clutch.

The Grammy winner added even more green to her outfit with her shoes. She donned bright green strappy heels from Aquazzura on the red carpet. Her sandals featured a thick strap across the toes, covered in sparkly sequins, and the shoes also featured straps wrapping up the ankles. The thin heels reached at least 4 inches.

Galactic Flower Sandal 105 by Aquazzura CREDIT: Aquazzura

Lambert and McLoughlin attend the 2022 BMI Country Awards at BMI on Nov. 8 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI)

When she’s making red carpet appearances and hitting other formal events like this one, Lambert tends to gravitate towards vibrant pumps or embellished sandals from brands like Voyette Lee, Joyce Echols and Rock & Republic. When the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer is not on stage or making an appearance, she frequently slips into a stylish pair of cowboy boots or sneakers from brands like Golden Goose, New Balance and Converse.

