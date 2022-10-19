Miranda Kerr Is a Vision in Sequin Mermaid Dress & Clear Heels at Autumnal Event with Rachel Zoe

Miranda Kerr and fashion designer Rachel Zoe teamed up to throw an autumnal event in Los Angeles yesterday.

The night brought many of the pairs’ close fashionable friends together for a dinner party inspired by the seasons changing. The Australian model dressed her best for the gathering, clad in a sequined slip dress and barely-there heels.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel star wore a halter maxi style with a low cut back made out of a glimmering mermaid scale fabric. Kerr might have outdone the likes of Ariel, the star’s dress went over swimmingly thanks to the risky silhouette and daring scalie shine.

Miranda Kerr hosted an Autumnal Event with Rachel Zoe In Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ABA

Kerr adorned her ears with dazzling floral studs and styled her brown tendrils in a ’90s-inspired slicked-back ponytail braided down her back.

The former Swarovski ambassador upped the drama in her outfit, strapping into sandal heels made of a clear vinyl that gave the footwear an added edge. The clear footwear was fitted with reflective chrome arches and thin stiletto-style heels that offered the 5’9 supermodel some extra inches.

A clear heel often gives the illusion of length, elongating a silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The footwear also acts as a great neutral piece when paired alongside such a bold dress.

The Kora Organics founder is unafraid of heights, as her towering shoe wardrobe has proven in the past. Kerr loves a high-heeled strappy sandal, which she’s worn by high-end designers like Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Jimmy Choo. On the red carpet, her looks also feature pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Louis Vuitton and Alexander Wang. However, the model’s off-duty rotation often incorporates white sneakers — a slightly more comfortable take — by Common Projects, Kenneth Cole and Isabel Marant.

