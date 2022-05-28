×
Miranda Cosgrove Booty Bumps to Rod Stewart in Athleisure and Fila Disruptors on TikTok

By Katie Dupere
Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards 2022, Miranda Cosgrove
Miranda Cosgrove attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022 on April 9.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Miranda Cosgrove isn’t afraid to get a little silly on TikTok, even if that means giggling in embarrassment while booty bumping to Rod Stewart’s hit song “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” The 29-year-old actress was recently filmed dancing to the ’70s song with “iCarly” co-star Laci Mosely and guest star Hannah Stocking for a video posted to Stocking’s TikTok account.

In the clip, Cosgrove wore a matching gray and black patterned athleisure set featuring leggings and a cropped sports bra top. The actress wore a hot pink zip-up fitness jacket over the look, adding a pop of color to the outfit. To go with the casual vibes of the look, the star strapped on some chunky Fila Disruptor 2s in an all-white colorway. Cosgrove wore her long brown wavy hair down, wearing a minimal makeup look.

@hannahstocking

Catch me on a new episode of iCarly, now streaming on @ParamountPlus! #mirandacosgrove @Laci Mosley

♬ Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? – Rod Stewart

Fila Disruptor 2s, which were voted FNAA Shoe of the Year back in 2018, experienced a bump in popularity in recent years, given the resurgence of ’90s trends by Gen Z teens. Fila Disruptors were first created in 1996, with the chunky shoe silhouette becoming synonymous with the era. Though the new-era Fila Disruptor 2s became the it-shoe of the late 2010s, the shoe style has seen a bit of a dip in popularity recently as teens gravitate toward Air Force 1s and classic Converse.

Cosgrove is currently filming the second season of the Paramount+ “iCarly” reboot, which premiered on April 8. The show is a slightly more adult take on the late-2000s Nickelodeon show by the same name. By the looks of it, the actress is having loads of fun — albeit slightly uncoordinated fun — on the set.

