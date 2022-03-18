Ming Lee Simmons Shows How to Elevate a T-Shirt & Jeans With a Chic Blazer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Social media star Ming Lee Simmons posted a reel of photos today to Instagram, where she updated fans with a look at her most recent stylish outfits.

Simmons’ first photo shows her standing before a mirror wearing an oversized blazer in a gray-tan color with a simple black tee underneath and black high-waisted jeans. The blazer elevates the jeans and T-shirt, pulling the look together. Even the bag is a win with fun textural eyelet details on the strap. The model and social media personality had her hair slicked back in a tight low bun and a black shoulder bag on her side.

In another photo, Simmons stands before the same full-length mirror wearing a forest green puffer with a matching beanie. She paired the puffer with a sweat set in black along with a gold Fendi bag. The Instagram fixture braided her hair into low pigtails. Each look is simple and stylish, showing off Simmons’ personal tastes while pulling from trending silhouettes.

Fashion savvy doesn’t fall far from the tree. Ming Lee’s mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, recently showed how to step out casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday and kept it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist. She completed everything with white Nike Air Max sneakers. The shoes featured leather uppers and had white shoelaces for a monochromatic touch, which added a sporty element to her dressed-down outfit.

Kimora Lee Simmons out and about in Los Angeles on March 11, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Kimora Lee Simmons’ white Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

See how the star styles wedges.