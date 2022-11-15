Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection

Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13.

Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website.

Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a scooping neckline. The style is also fitted with triangular cups and front-facing darts that aid with the fit.

The social media personality stacked on the jewelry, layering gold and silver chains and bracelets that offered her look a bit of sparkle. Simmons wore her hair styled down and parted in the middle, her long dark hair set in place down her back.

Although the look is simple, the short video highlights the collection’s casual and comfortable nature, meant to be worn while lounging around the house or having a quick photoshoot.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA Ming Lee is following in the fashion footsteps of her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons. The mother-daughter duo recently posed together for a Puma x Baby Phat campaign, joined by Ming Lee’s sister Aoki Lee Simmons. The campaign echoed their numerous modeling, projects as well as Kimora’s own Baby Phat campaigns over the years — including their 2021 launch for Baby Phat Beauty.

