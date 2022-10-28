Ming Lee Simmons Gets Daring in Leather Miniskirt & Christian Louboutin Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ming Lee Simmons made a photoshoot at home and shared the stylish photos on Instagram. The young model was decked out in the Australian fashion clothing brand I Am Gia.

Simmons wore an asymmetrical cutout top with a leather skirt, which is designed with an asymmetrical V-shaped waistband, a split hem, and two diagonal straps with brushed silver buckles. Between the mini length, low-rise fit, and A-line silhouette, this outfit exudes Y2K realness.

I Am Gia supplies a curated collection of statement wardrobe essentials in bold and daring styles, as seen on Simmons. Each and every contemporary fabric is designed to be worn trans-seasonally, anywhere, anytime.

Keeping with the black theme, Russell Simmons’ daughter opted for a pair of polished black leather boots that rose right to her knees. These Kate Calfskin Stiletto Knee Boots pair from Christian Louboutin featured 3.3-inch heels and retail for $1,695.

Kate Calfskin Red Sole Stiletto Knee Boots by Christian Louboutin CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Kimora, Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons star in Puma x Baby Phat’s debut campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Ming Lee is following the fashion steps of her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons. They recently posed together for Puma x Baby Phat campaign, joining Aoki Lee Simmons. The campaign echoes their numerous modeling, projects as well as the trio’s own Baby Phat campaigns over the years — including their 2021 launch for Baby Phat Beauty.

