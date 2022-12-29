Ming Lee Simmons Models Butterfly Bikini Inspired by Britney Spears on Boat Ride

Ming Lee Simmons shared a few bikini photos on her Instagram yesterday. The model was photographed chilling on a boat during vacation time.

Simmons sported a sleek all-black ensemble that shined thanks in part to the details. Her ensemble was comprised of a criss-cross halter style bikini top from Leslie Amon that wrapped around the social media star’s waist. The top was situated with a sparkling dainty silver butterfly that sat just under the triangular top, connecting the two sides of the halter.

The piece is Amon’s Britney Bikini, which was inspired by the one and only Britney Spears and her love for butterflies – the singer even chose a butterfly design to illustrate the cover of her 2005 remix album, “B In The Mix.”

As for bottoms, Simmons wore a matching black high-waisted style from Monday Swimwear that tied at the sides in dainty little bows.

Overtop it all the model cozied up in a black oversized long-sleeve cardigan with buttons running down the front which she left open in order to spotlight her strappy bikini. The entrepreneur stacked on a variety of gold chain necklaces along with chunky hoop earrings. Simmons wore her dark brown hair slicked up and back out of her face in a bun and showed off her Wildflower case in the reflection of her mirror selfie. Simmons’ shoes were not visible in the images.

Bikinis emerged in the 1940s, but the designs weren’t found on beaches until the 1960s due to the controversial nature of the two-piece suits. Bikinis finally gained mass acceptance in the ‘80s, becoming a swimwear staple. Today, the term “bikini” includes everything from high-waisted two-pieces to string bikinis that show ample skin.

Ming Lee is certainly following in the fashion footsteps of her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons. The mother-daughter duo recently posed together for a star-studded Puma x Baby Phat campaign, joined by Ming Lee’s sister Aoki Lee Simmons. The campaign echoed their numerous modeling, projects as well as Kimora’s own Baby Phat campaigns over the years — including their 2021 launch for Baby Phat Beauty.

