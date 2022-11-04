Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons

Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown.

Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette.

(L-R) Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons attend amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on silver and gold bracelets, rings, and diamond studs for good measure. Her brown hair, like her makeup and jewelry, was plainly straightened and parted down the middle, cascading down Simmons’ shoulder.

As for footwear, Ming Lee went for hidden shoes. Although they weren’t visible due to the length of the dress, the model most likely slipped on sandals with stiletto heels to elevate her look. Ming Lee is often seen wearing strappy sandals on red carpets in Hollywood.

Ming Lee Simmons attended amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ming Lee is following in the fashion footsteps of her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons. The mother-daughter duo recently posed together for a Puma x Baby Phat campaign, joined by Ming Lee’s sister Aoki Lee Simmons. The campaign echoed their numerous modeling, projects as well as Kimora’s own Baby Phat campaigns over the years — including their 2021 launch for Baby Phat Beauty. The line brings the best design signatures of both brands together.

The 12th annual 2022 amfAR Gala is a star-studded gathering aimed towards a continued mission for finding a cure to HIV/AIDS crisis. The gala saw stars like Kelly Rowland, Ryan Murphy, and Chelsea Handler attend with stellar musical performances by the likes of Tinashe, Madison Beer, and ALOE BLACC. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide. Last year’s event helped raise over $1.7 million for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs.

