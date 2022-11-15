Mindy Kalling Longs for Spring in Peachy Floral Dress & Yellow Pumps on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Mindy Kaling stopped by the NBC studios in Los Angeles to join Dove Cameron and Chris Colfer for a special interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The actress chose a floral outfit for her talk show appearance, which will air on Nov. 17.

Kaling wore a short-sleeved midi dress that was trimmed with a bold floral pattern on the sharp collar and around Kaling’s waist.

Mindy Kaling and Dove Cameron on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airing Nov. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The former “The Office” actress accessorized with a gold ring and beaded bracelet, making her dress the star of the show. She styled her dark hair down in waves set in a deep side part.

Completing her look, Kaling adorned her feet in bright yellow pointed-toe heels by Manolo Blahnik. The embellished heels, which stand at around 3 to 4 inches tall, featured a glossy finish and a metallic silver stiletto backing.

Mindy Kaling on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airing Nov. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The shoe style is extremely versatile which makes it a perfect addition to any wardrobe. From Kaling to Dua Lipa, lots of celebrities love pointed-toe pumps. Kaling regularly makes on and off-duty appearances in versions of the sleek footwear, stepping out in a variety of heights and hues.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a brazenly bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring bright colors, glamorous textures, and joyful and imaginative prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete, and Tory Burch.

Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

