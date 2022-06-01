Mindy Kaling Puts ‘Sprang’ In Her Step in Topsy-Turvy Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling celebrated spring styled in a bright look.

The “Mindy Project” star posted to her Instagram on Tuesday wearing a structured two-piece set from Staud. The matching yellow crop top and skirt featured thick white borders that gave the top and skirt a wavy effect. Kaling added gold bracelets to her outfit as well as statement earrings. She also carried a small white heart-shaped bag from Mehry Mu that added an extra girly touch to the overall feminine look.

The director and producer matched her shoes to her bag flawlessly. She slipped into a pair of crisp, white pointed-toe pumps from Saint Laurent. Her timeless heels played into the sophisticated and classic style of her outfit. Kaling recently wore a similar pair, also shown on her Instagram feed last April. She paired those white pumps with a blue midi dress from Celine that gave vintage vibes.

Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction. When Kaling makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward labels like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana.

“The Office” alum has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

Put on a pair of white pointy pumps for a streamlined appearance.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $130.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pump, $63.

To Buy: Schutz Lou Leather Pump, $118.

Click through the gallery to see Kaling’s style evolution.