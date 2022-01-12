×
Mindy Kaling Works From Home in Cable-Knit Sweater and Fuzzy Slippers

By Jacorey Moon
Mindy Kaling is back to work. “The Office” star posted a photo on Instagram today to celebrate the return of the writers’ room for season two of her new HBO Max show, “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

For the ensemble in the photo, Kaling donned a gray cable-knit sweater that featured flouncy, loose sleeves paired with black sweatpants. She pulled her dark tresses into a neat bun.

For the shoes, Kaling popped on a pair of cream and fuzzy slippers that added that extra touch of coziness to her easy look.

Kaling has a dazzling sartorial aesthetic that allows her to wear trendy and modern outfits that often finds their way onto her Instagram feed. It is here that we get to see her wearing garments like colorful separates, classic dresses, comfy outwear, cozy sweaters and intriguing loungewear that has her signature Kaling flair. Some of the brands that she fancies include Alex Perry, Rodarte, Dolce and Gabbana and Autumn Adeigbo. When it comes to shoes, “The Mindy Project” star opts for silhouettes like pumps, barely-there sandals and glimmering boots of all types.

When she does grace red carpets, Mindy has a sleek eye that leads her into wearing beautiful creations from labels like Oscar de la Renta, Rixo and Carolina Herrera.

Kaling has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

Pop on a pair of fur slippers for an elevated loungewear outfit.

Click through the gallery to see Mindy Kaling’s best shoes. 

Lands' End Shearling Slippers
CREDIT: Lands' End

To Buy: Land’s End Women’s Suede Leather Shearling Fur Scuff Slippers, $38 (was $70)

Old Navy Cozy Sherpa Mule Slippers
CREDIT: Old Navy

To Buy: Old Navy Cozy Sherpa Mule Slippers, $30

Ugg Disquette Slippers
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Ugg Disquette Slippers, $100

