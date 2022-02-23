Mindy Kaling Styles Chain-Print Versace Shirt Dress with Pointy Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling showed off her Versace style in her latest post.

The actress and producer posted to her Instagram page on Monday. In her series of photos, she wore a black and gold shirt dress courtesy of Versace. The midi-length dress featured long sleeves and buttons along the center, trailing from the neckline to the hemline. The luxury house’s signature gold chain print covered the dress. She added a thin black belt to the dress and layered with dark tights. Kaling topped off the ensemble with jewelry from 8 Other Reasons.

For footwear, “The Office” alum slipped into a pair of pointy toe heels from Sarah Flint. She matched her shoes to her dress perfectly, with her black heels with gold detailing. Her suede pumps featured a 3.3 inch heel and a pointed-toe with gold floral and cage designs. The limited edition pumps retail for $525 on Sarah Flint’s website.

A closer look at Kaling’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Kaling’s style has a dazzling sartorial aesthetic that allows her to wear fun, modern outfits that often finds their way onto her Instagram feed, such as this outfit. She shows off garments that range from comfy outwear, colorful separates, classic dresses, cozy sweaters and intriguing loungewear that has her signature Kaling flair. Some of the brands that she can often be seen in include Dolce and Gabbana, Alex Perry, Rodarte and Autumn Adeigbo. When it comes to shoes, “The Mindy Project” star opts for silhouettes like pumps, barely-there sandals and all types of glimmering boots.

