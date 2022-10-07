Mindy Kaling Bursts with Color in Ombré Oscar de la Renta Jacket & Lilac Pumps at New York Comic Con 2022 for ‘Velma’

Mindy Kaling brightened up the room as she spoke at HBO Max’s “Velma” panel at New York Comic Con on Oct. 6.

Kaling wore an amber and violet blazer set with drawstring sleeves and a matching knit top from Oscar de la Renta’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She accessorized with two diamond tennis bracelets, one sparkling white and the other adding more color to the outfit with rainbow diamonds. Kaling also added an orange statement ring with drop earrings to match her vibrant ensemble.

Mindy Kaling attends the Velma panel during New York Comic Con 2022 on Oct. 06, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for ReedPop

Kaling kept her dark brown hair in a blown-out style with her minimal makeup featuring a light brown eye look and a nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by hairstylist Marc Mena and makeup artist Keita Moore. The two have worked on many stars including La La Anthony, Jennifer Coolidge, and Madelaine Petsch.

The actress brought her colorful style to her shoes. Kaling slipped into a pair of lilac pointed-toe pumps perfectly paired with her ombré jacket, adding a new shade of purple to the outfit.

Mindy Kaling attends the Velma panel during New York Comic Con 2022 on Oct. 06, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for ReedPop

The actress attended the annual comic convention for her newest collaboration with HBO Max on “Velma”, an adult origin story of the smartest member of the “Scooby Doo” gang. Kaling spoke about the show and HBO also shared a sneak peek of the first mature episode. Kaling will be voicing Velma Dinkley and will be accompanied by a star-studded cast including Constance Wu, who will play Daphne, and Sam Richardson will make up the rest of the team. The adult animated series will premiere on the streaming platform in 2023.

