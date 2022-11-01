Mindy Kaling Embodies Velma in Orange Sweater & Dr. Martens Combat Boots for Halloween

Jinkies! Mindy Kaling embodied “Scooby Doo”‘s Velma in whimsical style, just in time for Halloween. The character is one she’ll portray in a new adult cartoon series on HBO Max, premiering in 2023.

The “Never Have I Ever” creator posed at home in a new Instagram post, wearing the titular character’s iconic orange sweater and red miniskirt. Paired with these were black-rimmed glasses and a brown short wig, furthering Kaling and Velma’s likenesses. Kaling completed her outfit with matching orange socks, as well as a hands-out pose mimicking the new cartoon’s poster.

“Can you guess who I am for Halloween this year?” Kaling captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, Kaling completed her ensemble with a set of Dr. Martens combat boots. Her red leather style featured calf-high uppers in a lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and the brand’s signature yellow outsole stitching and ridged rubber soles. The set added an edge to Kaling’s modern take on Velma’s iconic outfit, while remaining comfortable for longtime wear.

Kaling herself is no stranger to bold footwear, frequently wearing sleek styles. In fact, while announcing “Velma” at New York Comic Con earlier this month, she donned an ombre orange and purple sweater, shorts and blazer by Oscar de la Renta with lavender satin pumps in New York City.

Mindy Kaling attends the Velma panel during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 06, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for ReedPop

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

