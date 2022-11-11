Mindy Kaling Serves Sleek Style in Versace Skirt & Pointy Pumps at ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Party

Mindy Kaling celebrated the second season of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” in style.

The “Mindy Project” star attended a celebration event for the tv show in Los Angeles yesterday. Kaling serves as the creator, executive producer, and writer of the HBO Max series.

Kaling arrived at the party in a black two-piece set from Versace. The top featured cap sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a double-breasted design. She paired it with a column skirt falling down to her calves.

Kaling attends the “Sex Lives Of College Girls” Season 2 screening on Nov. 10. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for HBO Max & Phenomenal Media

Keeping it classic, Kaling slipped into a pair of classic heels to complete the look. She dressed her feet in pointy pumps that elevated her outfit by at least 3 inches. The style is a go-to choice for Kaling, who is often seen wearing pumps on red carpets and at formal events.

Kaling attends the “Sex Lives Of College Girls” Season 2 screening on Nov. 10. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for HBO Max & Phenomenal Media

When it comes to her personal style, Kaling tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes that place an emphasis on color and intricate construction. Her off-duty footwear includes styles like Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals. When she makes appearances on red carpets, she tends to gravitate toward labels like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Dolce & Gabbana. “The Office” alum has also ventured out of the entertainment industry and into the fashion industry before. Her resume includes starring in campaigns for labels like DSW and Tory Burch.

Click through the gallery for more of Kaling’s best shoe moments over the years.